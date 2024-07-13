Menu

Crime

Woman stabbed during dispute in southeast Calgary: police

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Calgary police said one woman was taken to hospital Friday after she was stabbed multiple times in an apparent domestic dispute. View image in full screen
Calgary police said one woman was taken to hospital Friday after she was stabbed multiple times in an apparent domestic dispute. Global News
A woman was taken to hospital Friday night following a violent assault at an apartment building in southeast Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Quarry Way SE.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from significant stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Police said they believe the attack was domestic in nature.

Jim Turner, who lives nearby, told Global News he was standing on his deck when he heard sirens coming from below.

The attack comes as a surprise, he said.

“People I’ve met around here are good people, so to come out here and see this is a real surprise,” he said.

“But I know this is a big city now … you probably don’t think it’s going to happen in your area.”

Investigators are now looking for a male suspect, whom police believe was in a relationship with the woman.

Police are also speaking with potential witnesses while officers search for the suspect.

At this time, the man’s identity is not being released, police said.

