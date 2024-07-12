Menu

Canada

Kelowna firefighters douse small blaze inside second-floor unit

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 6:51 pm
1 min read
A fire truck is parked in front of an apartment building along the 2600 block of Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, where a small fire inside a second-storey unit was extinguished. View image in full screen
A fire truck is parked in front of an apartment building along the 2600 block of Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, where a small fire inside a second-storey unit was extinguished. Global News
Kelowna emergency crews responded quickly on Friday to a fire inside a facility operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

According to the fire department, a small fire was discovered in a second-floor unit, though no smoke or flames were visible from the outside of the two-storey apartment building.

Assistant fire chief Eric Grootendorst said several crews were called to the 2600 block of Highway 97 and had to work quickly to limit the damage.

Wildfire crews on high alert after days of B.C. heat
Three fire engines, a ladder truck, and a rescue truck responded to the 911 call at 12:43 p.m.

“Crews made an interior attack to the second floor, using the interior stairwell,” said the fire department. “A small fire was discovered and extinguished in the suite.”

The fire department said the suite received smoke and water damage, adding that no injuries were reported and that most residents were able to return to their homes.

