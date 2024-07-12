RCMP check more than 3,500 vehicles in 2 days ahead of Country Thunder

Send this page to someone via email

More than 3,500 vehicles have been checked during a two-day traffic safety initiative in Chamberlain, Sask., ahead of Country Thunder.

“We know lots of people are on the road this week, travelling for summer vacations and attending seasonal events,” said Supt. Grant St. Germaine, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services.

“We are happy to see everyone making the most of summer. Our job is to help the public get to their destination safely.”

During the two-day traffic stop, officers checked approximately 3,500 to 4,000 vehicles passing through Chamberlain. Here’s what officers found/issued:

35 suspensions for cannabis use, ranging from 3 days to 120 days.

2 roadside suspensions for cocaine use

4 roadside suspensions for alcohol use

1 ticket for open liquor in the vehicle

2 charges for possession of unmarked tobacco

1 person arrested on an outstanding warrant

3 suspended drivers were stopped and ticketed

42 vehicles were impounded as a result of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol

2 vehicles were taken out of service for vehicle equipment regulations violations

139 warnings were issued

130 tickets were issued in total

“When you look at the number ratios, it appears that most of Saskatchewan residents are getting the message that you can’t drink and drive,” Germaine said.

“Cannabis, on the other hand, continues to be a concern on Saskatchewan roadways – the fact that we had 35 suspensions at this check stop alone is testament to that. Our work in detecting impaired driving continues 365 days a year.

“We will continue doing it until everyone understands that you can’t use any kind of intoxicant before getting behind the wheel.”

And with Country Thunder’s busiest days still to come, RCMP and the government are reminding travellers to be safe.

“As drivers head to events this weekend and embark on road trips throughout the summer, I urge everyone to drive responsibly: avoid alcohol and cannabis, steer clear of distractions, and exercise extra caution in construction zones,” Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Paul Merriman said.