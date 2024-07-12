‘Extreme’ wildfire forces Labrador City, N.L. to evacuate

Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.
In a news release, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Forestry Department says officials observed “extreme fire behaviour” today.
The department says there’s a danger that over 24 to 48 hours the wildfire will hurtle toward the Labrador West area, which includes Labrador City and the neighbouring community of Wabush.
Labrador City is home to about 7,450 people, and the municipality has asked everyone to head east to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, a six-hour drive away.
In a video on social media Mayor Belinda Adams asked people to gather their essentials as quickly as possible and leave.
Labrador City is the second Labrador community to be evacuated because of forest fires in as many months; residents of Churchill Falls were ordered to leave their homes on June 19.
