Crime

Guelph police charge Oakville man in luring case involving 12-year-old

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 12, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
Police in Guelph, Ont., say the father of a 12-year-old girl tracked her phone to a north-end motel room, where she was found with the accused. View image in full screen
Police in Guelph, Ont., say the father of a 12-year-old girl tracked her phone to a north-end motel room, where she was found with the accused. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A man from Oakville is in police custody in Guelph facing several charges stemming from allegations he lured a 12-year-old girl in online chats to meet him for sexual encounters.

The father of the girl notified police Monday morning that she was missing from her bedroom.

Investigators say the father tracked her phone, which led police to a motel in the city’s north end. There, they found the man and the girl in a room.

The investigation revealed that the man and the girl engaged in an online chat back in June. That led to them meeting on four different occasions for sexual encounters.

The 29-year-old faces a number of charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, and luring a person under the age of 14.

The accused made a court appearance on Thursday.

