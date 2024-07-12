BMW SUV equipped with flashing lights suspected of impersonating police in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for people who may know more information or have interacted with a luxury SUV that was equipped with lights to make it appear to be a police ghost vehicle.

The Edmonton Police Service said Friday it was seeking additional complainants in the police impersonation investigation.

Last month, police received a tip that a BMW X5 SUV was being used to impersonate police.

The X5 was described as having blue and red flashing lights mounted in the front of the vehicle. The SUV was identified and police said an investigation was initiated into the vehicle and its owner.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who may have been stopped by this vehicle, believing it to be police,” said Acting Det. Alex Dickson with the EPS firearms investigation unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe that there are people who have been pulled over by this vehicle or witnessed it utilizing the flashing blue and red lights.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We believe that there are people who have been pulled over by this vehicle or witnessed it utilizing the flashing blue and red lights."

View image in full screen The Edmonton Police Service said this BMW X5 SUV was being used to impersonate police and was equipped with flashing red, blue and white lights. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

“Police impersonations are very concerning and can erode public trust in police. The only vehicles that are permitted to use blue and red flashing lights are police vehicles,” Dickson said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In 2017, a woman who was pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer on Anthony Henday Drive ended up being sexually assaulted.

1:57 Edmonton police say man pretended to be peace officer, sexually assaulted woman

A real officer will always ask for your licence and registration and tell you why they are pulling you over.

Story continues below advertisement

In the past, EPS has said if someone claims to be an officer, you can request their badge, look at the crest and make sure it’s legitimate.

Those who feel they are being misled can call 911 to verify the officer is who they say they are.

1:49 Edmonton man charged with impersonating a police officer

Anyone with info about the suspect SUV is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.