Peachland wildfire now listed as held

Peachland residents can rest a little easier, with the fire in the hills above the Central Okanagan town now listed as held.

Only one day into the firefight, crews got the upper hand on the Spring Lake wildfire that broke out on Crown land at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. As of Friday morning, it was listed at 2.6 hectares in size, and it’s still 4.5 kilometres west of Peachland.

Taylor Colman a BCWS Fire Information Officer said there was a heavy contingent of firefighters hitting the blaze in its early days.

“Things have been going pretty well keeping fire activity minimal,” she said. “They’ve been dropping water while the crews have been falling danger trees … removing fuels from outside the fire perimeter.”

Within hours of that interview, the fire status changed to held.

Ian Cummings, Peachland Fire Chief, said BC Wildfire did an excellent job, knocking the fire back heavy equipment, aerial support skimmers, bombers, and helicopters.

It was, however, a reminder to be prepared.

“People just need to be aware and they have to have a plan maybe 72 hours emergency kit if they have to leave home quickly so they can remain self-sufficient and make sure you know where pets are,” Cummings said.

Also, lining up a place to stay may be prudent.