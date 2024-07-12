Beryl aftermath: Child dead after flash flooding in N.S., victim found in ditch

Send this page to someone via email

A child from the community of Wolfville, N.S., has died after significant flash flooding occurred throughout the town and nearby Kings County communities on Thursday evening.

In a release, Nova Scotia RCMP said officers received a report at about 7:40 p.m. that a youth was pulled into a water-filled ditch at a park on Highland Avenue in the community.

“The youth and friends had been playing at the park when flash flooding occurred,” police said.

Police officers, along with several community search and rescue groups and the Wolfville Fire Department, set out in search of the missing youth.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the area’s water drainage system was diverted as part of the search efforts.

The child’s remains were located a few hours later, about 11:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“Out of respect for the youth’s family, the Nova Scotia RCMP will not release the youth’s name or any other personal information,” police said.

“Our thoughts are with the youth’s family and loved ones, and the entire community.”

Heavy overnight rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in a region of Nova Scotia still recovering from flooding a year ago that caused extensive damage and killed several people.

In July 2023, four people went missing and were later found dead after two separate vehicles became submerged in the early hours of the significant flooding event.

Emergency alerts were issued overnight Thursday in Digby, Annapolis, Kings and Hants counties, as Environment Canada reported that over 100 millimetres of rain fell in a few hours, as the remnants of hurricane Beryl moved through the province.

Some communities in the Annapolis Valley reported receiving up to 110 mm of rain, and residents in Windsor, N.S., were once again pumping out their basements.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press