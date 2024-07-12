Wilmot group seeking answers on farmland expropriation sees FOI requests denied

Send this page to someone via email

A group representing the landowners and others in connection with the Wilmot, Ont., expropriation says it filed 21 freedom of information requests with Waterloo Region, which mostly came back denied.

Fight for Farmland issued a media release on Wednesday saying that 18 of the FOI requests were denied, while the other three came back with “no record” nor information.

“According to the legal experts we have consulted so far, it is very unusual for simple Freedom of Information requests such as this to be completely denied by governments,” Kevin Thomason, vice-chair of the Grand River Environmental Network, stated in the release.

“It certainly isn’t in the best public interest to see so much secrecy and important information such as studies and research that has been paid for with tax dollars withheld from the public.”

Fight for Farmland says the FOI requests were filed with regard to the 770 acres of land the region is looking to purchase near New Hamburg in connection with a potential industrial project in the area.

Among the information that the group was looking for were details of potential alternative sites, information on the impact on local wastewater facilities and impact studies on local drinking water resources.

The group was also seeking information on how a potential megaproject would affect highway and road planning as well as any estimates on what it would take to upgrade infrastructure if there were a mega plant placed on the site.

A spokesperson for the region says it is normal for details on negotiations to be kept quiet.

“Conversations with landowners remain confidential, which is common practice in professional real estate negotiations,” they told Global News in an email, noting that the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act protects all those involved in the negotiations.

“We remain committed to sharing more information as we are able and the project progresses.”

The region has remained relatively quiet on the land assembly but has said it is looking to put together a shovel-ready site to attract a major employer to the area.

It has noted that it has lost out on several major businesses over the past few years that were able to find such sites elsewhere.