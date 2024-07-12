4 BC Ferries sailings cancelled between Horseshoe Bay, Nanaimo

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has announced that four Queen of Oak Bay sailings have been cancelled for Friday.

The 6:30 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. departures from Horseshoe Bay and the 9:05 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay in Nanaimo have been cancelled.

The cancellations could cause significant delays at the terminals.

BC Ferries said the cancellations are due to a mechanical issue with the vessel’s backup power supply.

Other sailings on the route are expected to proceed as scheduled.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, there is a three-sailing wait at the Horseshoe Bay terminal, with the first sailing having available space at 6:20 p.m.

At Departure Bay, the first available sailing is at 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

An alternative route is available for passengers via the Tsawwassen and Duke Point route.

All passengers who have booked on the cancelled sailings will be contacted by BC Ferries’ customer service centre.

“(It) will let you know if we can fit you on an alternate sailing later today, or if your booking must be cancelled. In the case of a cancellation, we will refund your fees and/or fares,” BC Ferries staff said early Friday morning.

For up-to-date info, BC Ferries said to check its “current conditions” webpage or its social media pages.