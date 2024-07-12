Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

4 BC Ferries sailings cancelled between Horseshoe Bay, Nanaimo

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries CEO on preparing for busy summer season'
BC Ferries CEO on preparing for busy summer season
RELATED VIDEO: BC Ferries president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez sits down with 'Global News Morning' to discuss what the corporation is doing to ensure smooth sailing over the busy summer months. – Jun 28, 2024
BC Ferries has announced that four Queen of Oak Bay sailings have been cancelled for Friday.

The 6:30 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. departures from Horseshoe Bay and the 9:05 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay in Nanaimo have been cancelled.

The cancellations could cause significant delays at the terminals.

BC Ferries said the cancellations are due to a mechanical issue with the vessel’s backup power supply.

Other sailings on the route are expected to proceed as scheduled.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, there is a three-sailing wait at the Horseshoe Bay terminal, with the first sailing having available space at 6:20 p.m.

At Departure Bay, the first available sailing is at 4 p.m.

An alternative route is available for passengers via the Tsawwassen and Duke Point route.

All passengers who have booked on the cancelled sailings will be contacted by BC Ferries’ customer service centre.

“(It) will let you know if we can fit you on an alternate sailing later today, or if your booking must be cancelled. In the case of a cancellation, we will refund your fees and/or fares,” BC Ferries staff said early Friday morning.

For up-to-date info, BC Ferries said to check its “current conditions” webpage or its social media pages.

