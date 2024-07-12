Menu

Fire

Calgary firefighters battle blaze at metal recycling yard that produced ‘significant smoke column’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 10:15 am
1 min read
Calgary firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3400 block of Odgen Road Southeast at about 8:45 p.m. on July 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3400 block of Odgen Road Southeast at about 8:45 p.m. on July 11, 2024. Global News
Nineteen fire apparatus and 44 members of the Calgary Fire Department were brought in to battle a blaze at a metal recycling yard in the southeast part of the city on Thursday night.

In a news release, the CFD said firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3400 block of Odgen Road Southeast at about 8:45 p.m.

“Crews could see a large plume of black smoke while leaving the fire station and called for additional resources,” the CFD said. “Upon arrival on scene, they found heavy dark smoke and flames coming from a large pile of crushed vehicles within the compound.

Calgary firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3400 block of Odgen Road Southeast at about 8:45 p.m. on July 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3400 block of Odgen Road Southeast at about 8:45 p.m. on July 11, 2024. Global News

“Due to the large volume of smoke and flame, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm for additional resources.”

No employees were on site at the time of the the fire and no injuries were reported.

“There was a significant smoke column that was visible from many areas of the city, including the Stampede grounds,” the CFD said, adding that hazardous materials technicians monitored air quality at the scene of the fire and in neighbouring areas.

It took three hours for the fire to be declared out.

