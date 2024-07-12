Man charged after London, Ont. officer assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a man accused of assaulting a London police officer on Wednesday.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., police say the suspect was escorted off a property in the downtown core by security officers due to his level of intoxication. When police approached the man, he swung his fist towards one of the officers.

More officers helped arrest the suspect without incident. No injuries were reported.

A 30-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He’s due in court Aug. 15.