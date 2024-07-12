Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after London, Ont. officer assaulted: police

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
A London police cruiser sits is shown in London, Ont., on Friday, May 30, 2014. View image in full screen
A London police cruiser sits is shown in London, Ont., on Friday, May 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid against a man accused of assaulting a London police officer on Wednesday.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., police say the suspect was escorted off a property in the downtown core by security officers due to his level of intoxication. When police approached the man, he swung his fist towards one of the officers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

More officers helped arrest the suspect without incident. No injuries were reported.

Trending Now

A 30-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He’s due in court Aug. 15.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices