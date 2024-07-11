Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment

A big bear got locked in this small car. The result was total write-off

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 10:04 pm
1 min read
Coquitlam police rescue bear trapped inside hot car
WATCH: Another good reminder not to leave your car doors unlocked or garage open, especially if you live close to bear habitat.
Police were called to rescue a large black bear locked in a small hot car in Belcarra, B.C. on Thursday.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said the vehicle’s owner called for help around 10:30 a.m.

“They found the black bear inside the vehicle, it appeared the bear had been there for a little bit of time as there was heavy condensation on the inside of the windows,” she said.

“Due to the heat of the day and the lack of movable space for the bar inside police officers acted quickly and broke the back window of the vehicle in order to help the bear escape.”

Security camera captures bear entering Maple Ridge car
Hodgins said the bear escaped through the broken window and fled into a nearby greenspace.

She added that temperatures were hot enough that if the animal had stayed in there much longer it may have died.

The incident, however, is a good reminder for vehicle owners to keep their doors locked.

She said the Toyota Yaris is likely a write-off.

“We’re talking the side panels of the doors ripped off, the front dashboard is in complete shambles, the fabric of the seats are all ripped off, consoles, everything is destroyed as a result of this bear trying to get out,” she said.

