A big bear got locked in this small car. The result was total write-off

Send this page to someone via email

Police were called to rescue a large black bear locked in a small hot car in Belcarra, B.C. on Thursday.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said the vehicle’s owner called for help around 10:30 a.m.

“They found the black bear inside the vehicle, it appeared the bear had been there for a little bit of time as there was heavy condensation on the inside of the windows,” she said.

“Due to the heat of the day and the lack of movable space for the bar inside police officers acted quickly and broke the back window of the vehicle in order to help the bear escape.”

0:32 Security camera captures bear entering Maple Ridge car

Hodgins said the bear escaped through the broken window and fled into a nearby greenspace.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that temperatures were hot enough that if the animal had stayed in there much longer it may have died.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The incident, however, is a good reminder for vehicle owners to keep their doors locked.

She said the Toyota Yaris is likely a write-off.

“We’re talking the side panels of the doors ripped off, the front dashboard is in complete shambles, the fabric of the seats are all ripped off, consoles, everything is destroyed as a result of this bear trying to get out,” she said.