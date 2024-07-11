Guest reportedly falls from ride at Canada’s Wonderland, taken to trauma centre

Send this page to someone via email

A person reportedly fell from a ride at Canada’s Wonderland Thursday, sending them to a trauma centre.

York Region Paramedic Services told Global News they responded to the amusement park in Vaughan at around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a person fell from a ride.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre, paramedics said.

A statement from Canada’s Wonderland said that at around 2:35 p.m., ride operators for the Swing of the Century ride reported a guest injury.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Park medical staff and EMS responded, and the guest was taken to hospital,” the statement said.

“An incident investigation is underway. The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority.”

There is no word on the victim’s age or gender, or how serious their injuries were.

Story continues below advertisement

The amusement park’s website says the Swing of the Century is a “chair swing family ride.”

It takes “riders through the air in individual seats that are raised and lowered at a soothing pace,” the website says.

It was one of the original 26 rides when the park first opened.