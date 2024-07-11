Menu

Canada

Guest reportedly falls from ride at Canada’s Wonderland, taken to trauma centre

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 9:16 pm
1 min read
A sign for Canada's Wonderland. View image in full screen
A sign for Canada's Wonderland. Global News File
A person reportedly fell from a ride at Canada’s Wonderland Thursday, sending them to a trauma centre.

York Region Paramedic Services told Global News they responded to the amusement park in Vaughan at around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a person fell from a ride.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre, paramedics said.

A statement from Canada’s Wonderland said that at around 2:35 p.m., ride operators for the Swing of the Century ride reported a guest injury.

“Park medical staff and EMS responded, and the guest was taken to hospital,” the statement said.

“An incident investigation is underway. The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority.”

There is no word on the victim’s age or gender, or how serious their injuries were.

The amusement park’s website says the Swing of the Century is a “chair swing family ride.”

It takes “riders through the air in individual seats that are raised and lowered at a soothing pace,” the website says.

It was one of the original 26 rides when the park first opened.

The Swing of the Century ride. View image in full screen
The Swing of the Century ride. canadaswonderland.com
