Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

6.4 magnitude earthquake recorded amid swarm off Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 5:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What the ‘big one’ will look like in BC'
What the ‘big one’ will look like in BC
WATCH: For decades we've been warned on the south coast about an earthquake so strong it's been named 'the big one.' A new study has produced the clearest look at what's going on beneath the seafloor in the on the most active earthquake zones in the world, just off our coast. It predicts that when the 'big one' finally arrives -- it may be more deadly than ever imagined. With more on whether or not our region is prepared to withstand such a quake is SFU Earth Sciences professor John Clague. – Jun 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials are closely watching an earthquake swarm off the coast of Vancouver Island, where a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Thursday.

John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, told Global News that since July 3 there have been a few hundred earthquakes in that area with most registering between three and five magnitudes.

“It’s a very active region,” he said.

“It’s a really complicated, tectonic setting. It’s where oceanic plates are being formed and being pushed towards North America. But there are also faults in that region where these tectonic plates slide past one another, which looks like what today’s earthquake and most of the other swarm earthquakes have been occurring.”

Cassidy said Thursday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake was about 200 km off the coast of Tofino so while it was a large quake, the distance created a buffer for people living on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s sort of a horizontal slipping of one plate past another one,” Cassidy said.

“So because it’s that horizontal motion, we generally don’t see tsunamis generated by that type of movement or that type of an earthquake. But there have been a few hundred events over the past week.”

Click to play video: 'The underwater mission to explore the West Coast earthquake swarm'
The underwater mission to explore the West Coast earthquake swarm

Cassidy added that aftershocks were expected from Thursday’s earthquake and those will continue over the coming days.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He expects the earthquake swarm to stop in the next few days or week.

“These earthquakes are not connected to faults or the subduction fault in any way,” he said.

“So we wouldn’t expect any link between these offshore events and other earthquakes that happen closer to land. So these don’t tell us that we’re any closer to a bigger earthquake or that a bigger earthquake is less likely or more likely.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cassidy said this is an active earthquake region and large earthquakes have happened in the past.

In 1918, a 7-magnitude earthquake was recorded beneath Vancouver Island and a 7.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded beneath the island in 1946.

A 7.8 earthquake has also been recorded off the coast of Haida Gwaii.

Click to play video: 'Earthquake study suggests the ‘big one’ could be much worse than expected'
Earthquake study suggests the ‘big one’ could be much worse than expected

“Large earthquakes happen here, and they will happen again in the future,” Cassidy said.

“We don’t know when, but the research that we do is really aimed at understanding what we can expect in terms of ground shaking during future earthquakes, whether those earthquakes are tomorrow or in 10 years or in 50 years.”

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices