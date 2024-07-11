Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Restoration efforts continue on historic South Okanagan train tunnel

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Community group working to reopen Adra Tunnel'
Community group working to reopen Adra Tunnel
A community group in Naramata, B.C., is getting closer to reopening the Adra Tunnel, which has been closed to the public for more than four decades. Our Taya Fast got an exclusive tour through the tunnel and of the work completed so far – Jun 23, 2023
It’s currently closed to the public, but a historic former train tunnel in B.C.’s Southern Interior will one day host visitors again — thanks to ongoing restoration efforts.

The Adra Tunnel, located along the former Kettle Valley Railway, is a 1,600-foot marvel of engineering.

To date, 2,000 cubic metres of rock have been removed from the tunnel near Naramata that’s been off-limits for years because of safety concerns.

Click to play video: 'TOTA KVR Master Plan'
TOTA KVR Master Plan

Eight concrete for support have also been added, along with hundreds of feet of wire mesh and steel cables plus lighting.

On Thursday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued an update on the tunnel, saying crews have “made significant progress and is seeking approval from the province for its final phase of work to be completed.”

A community group known as Woodwackers 2.0, several local contractors plus Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. are also involved in the restoration project.

The regional district says rock stabilization, resurfacing of the tunnel floor, and drainage ditch additions have been completed.

It also said the Woodwackers would like to thank those who donated, volunteered or contributed to making this project a success.

Up next are entrance gates, signage and timber design.

“The vision for the project is to restore the Adra Tunnel to preserve its historical significance and transform it into a celebrated landmark,” said the regional district.

Donations are being overseen by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen and the regional district.

 

