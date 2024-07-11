Manitoba man killed in rural crash between transport truck, grader

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a five-tonne transport truck is dead after a crash with a grader in the RM of St. Andrews, Manitoba RCMP say.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on an all-weather road, 20 km south of Berens River

Police said the truck, driven by a 63-year-old man, hit the blade and rear portion of the grader while both vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The collision caused the truck to roll onto its side into the ditch, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The grader operator, 40, wasn’t injured in the crash.

RCMP from the Berens River detachment continue to investigate.