Crime

‘Targeted’ Abbotsford shooting leaves 38-year-old man in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 4:17 pm
Abbotsford police are investigating possible targeted shooting
An early morning shooting in Abbotsford has left one man in hospital.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Topaz Street around 5 a.m. Thursday to respond to a “weapons complaint.”

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the attack appears targeted, but that no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

One person dead in Abbotsford shooting
