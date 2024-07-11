‘Targeted’ Abbotsford shooting leaves 38-year-old man in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning shooting in Abbotsford has left one man in hospital.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Topaz Street around 5 a.m. Thursday to respond to a “weapons complaint.”

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the attack appears targeted, but that no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.