Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Former BC United leadership candidate Michael Lee won’t seek re-election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2024 4:40 pm
1 min read
Michael Lee speaks to the audience during a leadership debate in Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. British Columbia's Opposition BC United is losing another elected member just ahead of the province's fall election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms. View image in full screen
Michael Lee speaks to the audience during a leadership debate in Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. British Columbia's Opposition BC United is losing another elected member just ahead of the province's fall election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms. BGN
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s Opposition BC United is losing another elected member just ahead of the province’s fall election.

Michael Lee, a former party leadership candidate and the Vancouver-Langara representative in the legislature for the past seven years, says he’s heading back to the private sector and will not seek re-election on Oct. 19.

Lee says in a statement on social media he will take a job in October as the chief strategy officer at UrbanLogiq, an artificial intelligence company.

Click to play video: 'BC United launches health-care plan'
BC United launches health-care plan

Lee, who served as Opposition critic for the attorney general, transportation, and Indigenous relations, says he has great respect for BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and is grateful for their friendship.

Story continues below advertisement

BC United announced today community leader Jaime Stein will instead be the party’s candidate in Vancouver-Langara.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

BC United has lost representatives Elenore Sturko and Lorne Doerkson, and candidate Chris Moore, to John Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives, while Ellis Ross and Mike de Jong plan to run for the federal Conservatives in the next general election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

Click to play video: 'Poll: BC Greens now ahead of BC United'
Poll: BC Greens now ahead of BC United
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices