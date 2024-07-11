2 minors charged with murder after 16-year-old boy killed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Two minors have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to gunshots inside an apartment building in the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street West at 12 a.m. on Monday.

Officers located 16-year-old Mohamed Doumbouya of Toronto, who had been shot inside a unit, police said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but Doumbouya died at the scene.

In an update on Thursday, police said two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

They cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.