Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters extinguish blaze in industrial park

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Crest of the Winnipeg fire department. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An electrical malfunction is likely to blame for a fire at a commercial building in the St. Boniface Industrial Park on Thursday morning, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says.

Crews were called to the site, in the 700 block of Camiel Sys Street, just after 1 a.m., and were able to get the blaze under control in just over an hour.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Although all occupants of the building got out safely before the WFPS arrived, one firefighter had minor injuries but didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

The WFPS said its preliminary investigation suggests the fire was an accident caused by an electrical issue.

Click to play video: 'Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says'
Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices