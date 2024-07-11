Winnipeg firefighters extinguish blaze in industrial park

An electrical malfunction is likely to blame for a fire at a commercial building in the St. Boniface Industrial Park on Thursday morning, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says.

Crews were called to the site, in the 700 block of Camiel Sys Street, just after 1 a.m., and were able to get the blaze under control in just over an hour.

Although all occupants of the building got out safely before the WFPS arrived, one firefighter had minor injuries but didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

The WFPS said its preliminary investigation suggests the fire was an accident caused by an electrical issue.