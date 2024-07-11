Menu

Traffic

Major traffic delays in Surrey due to fatal crash on Highway 99

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
Major traffic delays in Surrey due to fatal crash on Highway 99
A fatal overnight crash in Surrey has shut down Highway 99 northbound lanes, Thursday morning. Andrea Macpherson has more.
A person has died in an overnight crash on Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP said the single-vehicle crash happened at 1:30 a.m. and one of the occupants was declared dead at the scene.

The car ended up in a farmer’s field, a few hundred feet from the highway.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to assist the Surrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team with the investigation.

BC Emergency Health Services said five ambulances responded to the crash. Three patients were treated at the scene and two were taken to hospital.

The crash has shut down Highway 99 northbound between King George Boulevard and Highway 91.

The closure has caused massive traffic delays in the area, spilling into adjacent roadways.

It is unclear at this time when the highway will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted onto King George Boulevard.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer in Agassiz'
Family of 3 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer in Agassiz

— More to come …

