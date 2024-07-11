Major traffic delays in Surrey due to fatal crash on Highway 99

A person has died in an overnight crash on Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C.
Surrey RCMP said the single-vehicle crash happened at 1:30 a.m. and one of the occupants was declared dead at the scene.
The car ended up in a farmer’s field, a few hundred feet from the highway.
The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to assist the Surrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team with the investigation.
BC Emergency Health Services said five ambulances responded to the crash. Three patients were treated at the scene and two were taken to hospital.
The crash has shut down Highway 99 northbound between King George Boulevard and Highway 91.
The closure has caused massive traffic delays in the area, spilling into adjacent roadways.
It is unclear at this time when the highway will reopen.
Traffic is being diverted onto King George Boulevard.
— More to come …
