Weather

Above 40 C temperatures sink into B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 11:39 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Increasing wildfire risk across B.C.'
Increasing wildfire risk across B.C.
Hot, dry weather combined with an increased risk of lightning is raising the risk of wildfires. BC Wildfire Service Lead Weather Forecaster Matthew MacDonald discusses which areas of the province are most at risk.
B.C.’s Southern Interior was soaked in scorching sun Wednesday, and broke more than a dozen temperature records throughout the day.

Trail was the hottest spot in the province on Wednesday and it had a daily high temperature of 40.5 C, breaking the record of 38.4 set in 2021.

Cache Creek which has had record breaking heat for four consecutive days saw the heat hit 40.3 C Wednesday, breaking the record of 38.9 C set in 1975.

Kamloops rounded out the top five hotspots in B.C. Wednesday, when the temperature reached  39.4 C breaking a record of 38.9 C set in 1926.

Click to play video: 'Protecting your pets in hot weather'
Protecting your pets in hot weather

In the Okanagan, Kelowna also broke records when the heat rose to 40.3 C, breaking a record of 37.2 set in 2001, while Osoyoos was a bit cooler. The southern Okanagan city recorded a daily high of  40.1 C, breaking the old record of  39.4 C set in 1975.

In Summerland, the new record is 38 C, breaking the record of  37.2 C set in 1926.  Vernon also set a new record when the heat reached 38.2 C, breaking  the record of 35.8 C set in 2021.

While it was initially projected that the heat wave was expected to come to an end Thursday in the Southern Interior, Environment Canada has adjusted its forecast.

The national weather agency said that daytime highs are expected to reach the mid to high 30s C and overnight lows will be in the high teens.

“These temperatures are expected to moderate starting tomorrow but will remain elevated and warnings might continue into the weekend for some regions,” reads the warning.

Remaining heat records 

Clearwater
Currently tied record of 38.3 C set in 1926

Cranbrook
Preliminary new record of 37.8 C
Old record of 36.1 C set in 1926

Dawson Creek
Preliminary new record of 34.4 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1926

Fort St. John
Preliminary new record of 31.5 C
Old record of 30 C set in 1959

Golden
Preliminary new record of 37.1 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1945

Nakusp
Preliminary new record of 37.1 C
Old record of 35.9 C set in 2013

Nelson
Preliminary new record of 37.7 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1926

Revelstoke
Preliminary new record of 38.5 C
Old record of 36.1 C set in 1926

Sparwood
Preliminary new record of 34 C
Old record of 32.8 C set in 1975

Blue River
A new record of 36.9 C
Old record of 35 C set in 1975

 

 

 

