Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Peterborough police, OPP divers conduct evidence search on Otonabee River

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Peterborough police and the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit are at Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Water on July 11, 2024. Police have not stated the reason for their investigation. View image in full screen
Peterborough police and the OPP's underwater search and recovery unit are at Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Water on July 11, 2024. Police have not stated the reason for their investigation.
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are conducting an evidence search on the Otonabee River on Thursday morning.

No details have been provided but the Peterborough Police Service says officers, its police drone and members of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit will be in the area of Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway, Lansdowne Street and River Road South.

“The search is for evidence in an ongoing investigation,” police said.

Police say officers will be in the area for several hours for an investigation that began at 10 a.m.

A Peterborough Police Service forensic van and a cruiser are near Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway on July 11, 2024. View image in full screen
A Peterborough Police Service forensic van and a cruiser are near Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway on July 11, 2024.

“There is no threat to public safety,” police stated.

Peterborough police and OPP search the Otonabee River on July 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Peterborough police and OPP search the Otonabee River on July 11, 2024.
