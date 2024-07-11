Peterborough police, OPP divers conduct evidence search on Otonabee River

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are conducting an evidence search on the Otonabee River on Thursday morning.

No details have been provided but the Peterborough Police Service says officers, its police drone and members of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit will be in the area of Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway, Lansdowne Street and River Road South.

“The search is for evidence in an ongoing investigation,” police said.

Police say officers will be in the area for several hours for an investigation that began at 10 a.m.

View image in full screen A Peterborough Police Service forensic van and a cruiser are near Lock 19 of the Trent-Severn Waterway on July 11, 2024. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

“There is no threat to public safety,” police stated.

