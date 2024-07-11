Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Name proposed for Saskatoon’s new bus rapid transit system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2024 10:29 am
1 min read
City officials proposed the name 'Link' for Saskatoon's new bus rapid transit system. View image in full screen
City officials proposed the name 'Link' for Saskatoon's new bus rapid transit system. @stoontransit / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A name has been proposed for Saskatoon’s new bus rapid transit (BRT) system.

City officials have proposed the name “Link” for the bus service, which will be part of Saskatoon Transit but have its own visual identity.

The city says a report seeking approval for the new brand will be presented to a council committee next week.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It says construction of concrete platforms for 14 BRT stations is expected to begin this summer, with work on another 30 stations set for 2025.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon to expand Bus Rapid Transit system as population grows'
Saskatoon to expand Bus Rapid Transit system as population grows
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices