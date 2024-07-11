Name proposed for Saskatoon’s new bus rapid transit system

Send this page to someone via email

A name has been proposed for Saskatoon’s new bus rapid transit (BRT) system.

City officials have proposed the name “Link” for the bus service, which will be part of Saskatoon Transit but have its own visual identity.

The city says a report seeking approval for the new brand will be presented to a council committee next week.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It says construction of concrete platforms for 14 BRT stations is expected to begin this summer, with work on another 30 stations set for 2025.