Crime

Man critically injured after shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 7:31 am
1 min read
Scene taped off after a shooting in Toronto on July 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Scene taped off after a shooting in Toronto on July 11, 2024. Robbie Ford / Global News
Officials say a man has critical injuries after being shot in Toronto’s North York area early Thursday.

Toronto police said the shooting happened near Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspects fled the area in a vehicle but no description was provided.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

