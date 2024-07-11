Man critically injured after shooting in Toronto

See more sharing options

Officials say a man has critical injuries after being shot in Toronto’s North York area early Thursday.

Toronto police said the shooting happened near Oakdale Road and Finch Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspects fled the area in a vehicle but no description was provided.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

SHOOTING:

4:16am

Oakdale Rd & Finch Ave W @TPS31Div

– man transported to hospital w/ injuries

– suspect(s) fled in vehicle

Investigation underway.

Road closures:

– Oakdale Rd & Finch Ave W area

– n/b 400 off ramp to Finch#GO1510422

^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 11, 2024