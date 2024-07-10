Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Eels on a plane: Slippery specimens escape aircraft at Vancouver airport

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 6:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eels escape container on Vancouver airport apron'
Eels escape container on Vancouver airport apron
Workers at Vancouver International Airport ran into a surprising, slippery situation over the weekend. Video posted to social media shows dozens of eels squirming around a plane at YVR after their container opened during unloading.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Workers at Vancouver’s International Airport ran into a surprising and slithery situation over the weekend.

Video posted to social media shows dozens of live eels squirming on the apron surface around an Air Canada plane at YVR.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The airport said ground handlers were unloading an aircraft on Sunday when a shipment of eels opened and spilled onto the ground.

Air Canada said in a statement that the flight had landed from Toronto and the container had accidentally spilled during unloading, allowing some of the eels to escape.

Trending Now

They were collected and subsequently repackaged, the airline said.

It has also been in contact with the customer about the shipment.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices