Eels on a plane: Slippery specimens escape aircraft at Vancouver airport

Workers at Vancouver’s International Airport ran into a surprising and slithery situation over the weekend.

Video posted to social media shows dozens of live eels squirming on the apron surface around an Air Canada plane at YVR.

The airport said ground handlers were unloading an aircraft on Sunday when a shipment of eels opened and spilled onto the ground.

Air Canada said in a statement that the flight had landed from Toronto and the container had accidentally spilled during unloading, allowing some of the eels to escape.

They were collected and subsequently repackaged, the airline said.

It has also been in contact with the customer about the shipment.