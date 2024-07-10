Cyclist hospitalized after vehicle collision in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver police were seen at the scene on Clark Drive, between East Broadway and East 12 Ave, setting up a few dozen evidence markers on the roadway.

Investigators said a 53-year-old woman was riding her bicycle at 6 a.m. when she was struck by a Honda Fit in an intersection.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Two ambulances attended the accident.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care to one patient who was transported to hospital in serious condition,” said BCEHS Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites.

Anyone with information about the incident, including dash camera footage, is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

