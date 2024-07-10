Menu

Canada

Cyclist hospitalized after vehicle collision in Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
Cyclist hit in East Vancouver, police seek dashcam footage
Vancouver police say a cyclist has been seriously hurt in an collision in East Vancouver. The 53-year old was riding on East 10th Avenue at Clark Drive when she was hit by a Red Honda Fit.
A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver police were seen at the scene on Clark Drive, between East Broadway and East 12 Ave, setting up a few dozen evidence markers on the roadway.

Investigators said a 53-year-old woman was riding her bicycle at 6 a.m. when she was struck by a Honda Fit in an intersection.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Two ambulances attended the accident.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care to one patient who was transported to hospital in serious condition,” said BCEHS Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites.

Anyone with information about the incident, including dash camera footage, is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

