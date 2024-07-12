Hamilton seeks update on Indigenous commitments, passes on appointed council seat

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., politicians will seek to improve conversations with Indigenous peoples across the city but won’t be putting a member on council anytime soon.

A motion to examine a request from a consultation group to appoint an Indigenous council seat at city hall was defeated Friday, for a second time.

The initial motion from Ward 2 Coun. Cameron Kroetsch sought recommendations from the city’s legal services and Indigenous relations team on the feasibility of adding the voice in keeping with provincial regulations.

That ask would be defeated at a general issues committee meeting on Monday but in front of a small group of councillors thinned out by members absent due to prior engagements.

One of those absent councillors, Ward 1’s Maureen Wilson had the matter put back on the floor Friday after asking for it to be lifted before a committee ratification vote.

However, it would be defeated again making way for Mayor Andrea Horwath’s request for staff to draft a presentation updating how the city is engaging in “meaningful consultations” with Indigenous peoples tied to “municipal decisions.”

“I think that we have to do everything we can, to be extremely circumspect, thoughtful and respectful with each other, with our city staff and with our community,” Horwath submitted.

“Most importantly with members of our urban Indigenous community as well as the Indigenous community.”

In February, Circle of Beads members met with elected officials at city hall requesting consideration of an Indigenous-specific seat.

The ask was reinforced during a June 10 rally in front of city hall calling on the same officials to create the position representing First Nations, Inuit and Métis people across the municipality.

Indigenous Justice coordinator NaWalka Geeshy Meegwun, also known as Lyndon George, insisted the ask aligns with policies addressed by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the United Nations declaration of rights for Indigenous people, calls for justice for murdered and missing Indigenous women and an urban Indigenous strategy plan.

“Hamilton has a duty to consult and have accountable and responsible consultation with its Indigenous population, and this provides the city with easier access to the appointments of Indigenous people,” George explained.

“Having an Indigenous seat at council also supports an opportunity for Indigenous voices to be heard and seen which have been void as a result of colonization.”

Close to 12,500 Indigenous people live in Hamilton and makeup about two per cent of the city’s population, according to 2021 census data.

Horwath’s motion, which passed with no objections, doesn’t directly support what was requested by the Circle of Beads.

However, Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko suggested the idea was “the starting of a conversation” and an opportunity to educate council on the history of colonialism and indigenous rights.

“Hopefully as we work through these issues, we can work to a place where Indigenous knowledge, Indigenous traditions … and ways of thinking … is just incorporated into all municipal processes,” said Danko.