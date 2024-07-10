Heavy downpours expected as parts of N.B. could get 100 millimetres of rain

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rainfall is being forecast for central and southern New Brunswick starting on Wednesday evening, as remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring heavydown pours and 100 millimetres of percipitation in some areas.

In a rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday, the weather agency said similar storms in the past have caused creeks and rivers to overflow — leading to flooded basements and road washouts.

“High rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour may occur over some locations, leading to variable rainfall accumulations over short distances,” read the weather statement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Conditions may change rapidly, with heavy, torrential downpours.”

Forecast to begin Wednesday evening, Environment Canada said the heavy rains will continue until Thursday afternoon.

Some of the areas under the weather warning include Fredericton, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, and Sunbury County. Counties such as Carleton and Queens are also forecast to experience heavy rain.

Story continues below advertisement

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said.

Warnings are in place throughout other parts of Canada, as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl are bringing heavy rain and the threat of torrential downpours to parts of Ontario and Quebec.

“The concern is the tropical moisture associated with this system as it moves over the area which will drop torrential rains which could result in localized flooding — especially in urban areas,” said Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.

Beryl, which made landfall in Texas early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. At midday Tuesday, it was a post-tropical cyclone centered over Arkansas.