NATO summit: Trudeau to attend dinner hosted by Biden

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to a dinner at the White House Wednesday evening, as the U.S. president hosts NATO leaders.

Joe Biden’s health has been under international scrutiny since a disastrous debate performance last month against Donald Trump.

Biden’s team has said the president is sharpest earlier in the day and tries to avoid events after 8 p.m., but that is when dinner is set to begin.

2:36 ‘Russia will not prevail’: Biden announces ‘historic’ donation to Ukraine from allies

Trudeau dodged a question from reporters Tuesday about whether he has concerns with the president’s health.

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister is in Washington for the three-day NATO summit where Ukraine’s ongoing battle with Russia is taking top billing.

The 32 allies are set to gather for a North Atlantic Council meeting after a welcome ceremony this afternoon.