Canada

NATO summit: Trudeau to attend dinner hosted by Biden

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 7:37 am
1 min read
NATO summit: Trudeau boasts Canada’s defence spending despite not meeting targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to a dinner at the White House Wednesday evening, as the U.S. president hosts NATO leaders.

Joe Biden’s health has been under international scrutiny since a disastrous debate performance last month against Donald Trump.

Biden’s team has said the president is sharpest earlier in the day and tries to avoid events after 8 p.m., but that is when dinner is set to begin.

‘Russia will not prevail’: Biden announces ‘historic’ donation to Ukraine from allies
Trudeau dodged a question from reporters Tuesday about whether he has concerns with the president’s health.

The prime minister is in Washington for the three-day NATO summit where Ukraine’s ongoing battle with Russia is taking top billing.

The 32 allies are set to gather for a North Atlantic Council meeting after a welcome ceremony this afternoon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

