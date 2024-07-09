16-year-old boy identified as victim shot and killed in Toronto apartment

See more sharing options

A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting inside of a Toronto apartment, police say.

Toronto police said that officers responded to gunshots inside of an apartment building in the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street West at 12 a.m. on Monday.

Officers located a male victim who had been shot inside of a unit, police said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim died at the scene.

On Tuesday, police identified him as 16-year-old Toronto resident Mohamed Doumbouya.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.