Beaches in Vernon reopened after broken sewer line repaired

Several beaches in the North Okanagan have reopened following a three-day closure.
The City of Vernon, B.C., issued the closure on Saturday, citing a broken sewer line in Okanagan Landing.
Due to the potential exposure to high bacterial counts along the southeast arm of Okanagan Lake, all beaches between Kim Beach and Paddlewheel Park were closed to swimming.
On Sunday, the city said repairs to the sewer line were complete, with water testing on Monday showing that bacterial counts were still too high.
On Tuesday, bacterial counts were back to acceptable levels.
However, it said a water quality advisory remains in place for Lakeshore Park even though bacterial levels are considered acceptable. Swimming is not recommended at this time.
The city says it will continue to monitor water quality and will provide updates.
More information about beach advisories is available on Interior Health’s website.
