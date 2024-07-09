Menu

Canada

Beaches in Vernon reopened after broken sewer line repaired

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 6:24 pm
1 min read
File photo of a beach in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of a beach in Vernon, B.C. Global News
Several beaches in the North Okanagan have reopened following a three-day closure.

The City of Vernon, B.C., issued the closure on Saturday, citing a broken sewer line in Okanagan Landing.

Due to the potential exposure to high bacterial counts along the southeast arm of Okanagan Lake, all beaches between Kim Beach and Paddlewheel Park were closed to swimming.

Click to play video: 'Beach closures around Vernon'
Beach closures around Vernon

On Sunday, the city said repairs to the sewer line were complete, with water testing on Monday showing that bacterial counts were still too high.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, bacterial counts were back to acceptable levels.

However, it said a water quality advisory remains in place for Lakeshore Park even though bacterial levels are considered acceptable. Swimming is not recommended at this time.

The city says it will continue to monitor water quality and will provide updates.

More information about beach advisories is available on Interior Health’s website.

