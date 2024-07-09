Menu

TIFF 2024: Ron Howard thriller starring Sydney Sweeney among films premiering

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2024 5:16 pm
1 min read
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the premiere of "Madame Web," Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the premiere of "Madame Web," Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ron Howard’s survival thriller “Eden,” starring Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas, is among the films set to make a world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, written by Halifax-born Noah Pink, is based on true events and billed as a story about how far people will go in pursuit of a better life.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Shepherds,” Canadian director Sophie Deraspe’s adaptation of a Mathyas Lefebure novel about a young executive in Montreal who becomes a shepherd in France, will also be making its world premiere at TIFF.

The film festival says acclaimed U.S. hip-hop and R&B artist Anderson .Paak’s directorial debut “K-POP,” inspired by the eight-time Grammy winner’s own life, is also on the list.

Other titles announced Tuesday include romantic comedy-drama “We Live in Time,” directed by John Crowley and starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, and Indian director Reema Kagti’s “Superboys of Malegaon,” about an amateur filmmaker from the titular city in India who looks to Bollywood.

Story continues below advertisement

The 49th edition of TIFF is set for Sept. 5 to 15.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

