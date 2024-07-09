City of Vernon to implement fire ban on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The North Okanagan is getting a two-day jump on the province’s upcoming campfire ban for the Southern Interior.

On Tuesday, the City of Vernon announced that it will prohibit all fires on Wednesday, July 10, at noon.

That news comes 24 hours after the BC Wildfire Service said on Monday that it will be implementing its annual campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre on Friday, July 12, at noon.

Vernon’s ban, like the provincial order, will be in effect until Oct. 11, unless it’s rescinded earlier.

2:05 Residents urged to be fire smart amid hot, dry conditions

Notably, the campfire ban does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Vernon says the local fire danger rating is high, and that “the ban is intended to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The city says non-compliance could result in a fine of up to $1,000, and added that “if the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.”

In the Central Okanagan, the City of Kelowna has a year-round ban on campfires and outdoor wood-burning appliances, such as fire pits and wood stoves.