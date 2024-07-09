Vernon RCMP investigate string of suspicious Coldstream, B.C. fires

Send this page to someone via email

Four fires, all deemed suspicious, have been doused by emergency crews in the Coldstream, B.C., area in the past six weeks.

Further, police say all of them occurred in parks or wooded areas, and that they’re now investigating, though RCMP admit they don’t know if all four are coincidental or related.

The first happened on May 24 and involved a burning tree stump in Creekside Park near Kidston and Kalamalka roads.

The second was two suspicious fires on June 12 near Cosen’s Bay. No suspects were identified and that investigation is ongoing.

And on the afternoon of July 4, the fire department and police attended a brush fire along the 9700 block of Coldstream Creek Road.

“Though no known cause was determined, police and fire personnel believe the fire was human-caused,” said Vernon RCMP.

“Police canvassed the area and spoke with numerous persons; however, no suspects or witnesses were identified.”

If you have any information about these incidents or dashcam video, you’re asked to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171.

“These incidents are highly concerning and extremely dangerous to public safety,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

“It wouldn’t have taken much for any of these fires to spread out of control and jeopardize nearby properties.”