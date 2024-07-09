‘Absolutely fascinating’: beekeeper rounds up uninvited guests at Calgary care home

Send this page to someone via email

The 2024 Calgary Stampede brings a great ringside seat to a pretty unusual roundup for some lucky Calgarians.

Veteran beekeeper Bob Little has stepped forward to wrangle some honeybees at the Trinity Lodge Retirement Residence in southwest Calgary. The bees were first spotted in a resident’s room in early June, settling in between the walls of the building.

“Bees aren’t normally defensive or aggressive,” Little said. “They’re very gentle.”

Little set up a trap in late June, eventually capturing and taking away most of the bees.

“For our residents, it’s absolutely fascinating,” Trinity Lodge general manager Kim Giang-Ho said. “What we’ve learned is honey bees are actually a protected species and they’re a very important part of Alberta’s agriculture.”

Little took home most of the bees, and after a few months, he may be able to return with some of their honey for the Trinity Lodge residents to try.