Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘Absolutely fascinating’: beekeeper rounds up uninvited guests at Calgary care home

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 5:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Absolutely fascinating’: beekeeper rounds up uninvited guests at Calgary care home'
‘Absolutely fascinating’: beekeeper rounds up uninvited guests at Calgary care home
WATCH: The 2024 Calgary Stampede brings a great ringside seat to a pretty unusual roundup for some lucky Calgarians. As Gil Tucker shows us, the man in charge is wrangling something a lot smaller than cattle or horses.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 2024 Calgary Stampede brings a great ringside seat to a pretty unusual roundup for some lucky Calgarians.

Veteran beekeeper Bob Little has stepped forward to wrangle some honeybees at the Trinity Lodge Retirement Residence in southwest Calgary. The bees were first spotted in a resident’s room in early June, settling in between the walls of the building.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Bees aren’t normally defensive or aggressive,” Little said. “They’re very gentle.”

Little set up a trap in late June, eventually capturing and taking away most of the bees.

“For our residents, it’s absolutely fascinating,” Trinity Lodge general manager Kim Giang-Ho said. “What we’ve learned is honey bees are actually a protected species and they’re a very important part of Alberta’s agriculture.”

Trending Now

Little took home most of the bees, and after a few months, he may be able to return with some of their honey for the Trinity Lodge residents to try.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices