Canada

LCBO strike: Union ramps up pressure with no talks planned to get deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
LCBO Strike: Liquor outlets in high demand as job action continues
WATCH ABOVE: As the LCBO strike labours on, consumers are turning elsewhere. Across Ontario, hundreds of businesses continue to operate LCBO convenience outlets, selling specific stock in small communities. As Robert Lothian reports, while business is booming, supplies are limited.
The union representing Ontario liquor store workers has ramped up pressure in a five-day-old strike, with no talks planned to hammer out a deal.

Thousands of workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario walked off the job Friday.

Ontario’s main liquor retailer has closed its stores for two weeks, but had intended to open five distribution centres this week to help get booze into restaurants, bars and other licensees across the province.

Click to play video: 'Ford promotes LCBO alternatives amid strike: ‘Still plenty of options’'
Ford promotes LCBO alternatives amid strike: ‘Still plenty of options’
The LCBO now says that will not happen due to picketing at the locations and it will instead offer online ordering for smaller orders.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union believes Premier Doug Ford’s plan to open up the alcohol sales market poses an existential threat to the LCBO that will lead to major job losses.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy has said the government is “more committed than ever” to its alcohol expansion plans, and the LCBO has said its last contract offer included wage increases and converting several hundred part-time jobs to full-time positions.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

