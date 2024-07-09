Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

McMaster med student says ‘SkinCARE Project’ for Hamilton’s unhoused linked to harm reduction

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 6:19 pm
2 min read
Photo of skincare packages View image in full screen
McMaster medical student Miranda Branyiczky began the SkinCARE Project, a student-led initiative that provides essential skin care kits and resources to those using Hamilton's shelter system. @McMasterUGME
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A first-year medical student in Hamilton, Ont. says the idea of providing essential skin care kits to those experiencing homelessness came during a volunteering stint at a local shelter in 2023.

Miranda Branyiczky’s inspiration came from the toll harsh weather appeared to be having on the city’s unhoused checking into the Hub on Vine Street.

“I noticed that a lot of the clients coming in … had some sort of dermatologic concern that was going untreated,” she recalls.

Story continues below advertisement

“And there’s a lot of reasons for this … frequently exposed to weather, UV, and limited access to proper shelter.”

Amid fears skin cancer, frostbite, cellulitis and other serious dermatological conditions could become chronic health issues, Branyiczky says at that point launching the ‘Skin Care Project’ appeared to be a no-brainer.

“The project has two main components … handing out these skincare kits, including things like basic hygiene items … sanitary wipes, tissues and some first aid items as well, like moisturizers” she explained.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We’ve also got sunscreen, socks and the kits also include a little handwritten note from a volunteer to add a bit more of a personal touch.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Branyiczky says informational booklets on optimizing hygiene and foot care as well as a list of clinics and other resources one can visit in the community make up the second piece.

“I guess the main part of it is recognizing common conditions, so it’s got a lot of photos people can refer back to,” she said.

McMaster med student says ‘SkinCARE Project’ for Hamilton’s unhoused linked to harm reduction - image View image in full screen
@McMasterUGME
More on Canada

The student-led initiative has distributed over 100 kits to date to the Hub’s clinic and the Shelter Health Network with a second wave expected soon.

Much support has come from local businesses supplying products to make up the kits.

Branyiczky sees the project as simply another key element in addressing harm reduction among those living rough.

“In my classes, we talk a lot about preventative health care and thinking about what can be done further upstream to prevent what we’re seeing in the ER,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices