Baby seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Officials say a baby has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday night.
Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened on The Queensway and Kipling Avenue at around 9:44 p.m.
Paramedics told Global News they took a baby to a trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition and an adult to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver involved in the collision did remain at the scene.
The roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.
