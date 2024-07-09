Menu

Canada

Baby seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 6:21 am
1 min read
A closeup of the side of a Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Officials say a baby has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday night.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened on The Queensway and Kipling Avenue at around 9:44 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took a baby to a trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition and an adult to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver involved in the collision did remain at the scene.

The roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

