Crime

Two more women charged in botched Surrey jewelry store robbery, shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 6:31 pm
1 min read
Two more people have been charged in relation to a botched jewelry store robbery in Surrey, B.C., that left one man with gunshot wounds in February.

The attempted robbery happened on Feb. 18 at a shop in Impact Plaza, near 152 Street and 101 Avenue.

The store’s manager said the crew of robbers sent a decoy customer in first to get past a set of security double doors. A group of four people, one of them brandishing a gun, then rushed in, he said.

The husband of one of the business owners confronted the group and was shot four times, but survived.

In March, RCMP announced multiple charges against Michael Onischuk, 36, and Larissa Cowan, 32, who were arrested in Calgary on Feb. 27. They remain in custody.

On Monday, Surrey RCMP said police had identified two more suspects.

Jenna Interman, 38, was arrested in Edmonton on April 28 and has been charged with robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm and aggravated assault.

Rebecca Powless, 44, was arrested in Calgary on June 6 and has been charged with robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure.

