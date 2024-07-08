Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

5 injured, 3 critically, in head-on crash in Vaughan: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five people were injured, three of them critically, after a head-on crash in Vaughan on Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jane Street north of Teston Road around 7 p.m.

Three people inside one of the vehicles — a 68-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, and an 83-year-old woman — suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Another person in that vehicle was reported to have been seriously injured.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video from the area around the time of the crash to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Pickering man killed in shooting at Toronto gas station: police'
Pickering man killed in shooting at Toronto gas station: police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices