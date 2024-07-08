5 injured, 3 critically, in head-on crash in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were injured, three of them critically, after a head-on crash in Vaughan on Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jane Street north of Teston Road around 7 p.m.

Three people inside one of the vehicles — a 68-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, and an 83-year-old woman — suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Another person in that vehicle was reported to have been seriously injured.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video from the area around the time of the crash to come forward.