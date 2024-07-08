Quebec, provincial police union reach 6-year contract deal after 21% pay increase turned down

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government and the association representing provincial police officers have reached a new agreement in principle on a six-year contract.

Both sides were forced back to the negotiation table after 60 per cent of members rejected an agreement in principle last September that would have given officers a 21 per cent pay increase over five years.

The Association des policières et policiers provinciaux du Québec says the new deal better recognizes the unique status of officers working for the provincial force.

The agreement was announced last week with Finance Minister Eric Girard, who said the proposed contract improves working conditions and offers provincial police flexibility.

Neither side would confirm the amount of the raises ahead of the offer being presented to members this week.

Some 5,700 Quebec provincial police officers have been without a contract since March 2022.

The union has said provincial officers wanted raises in line with other municipal and national police forces.