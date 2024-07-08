Menu

Canada

How to protect your lungs during Saskatchewan forest fire season

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Wildfire Smoke View image in full screen
Wildfire smoke over Saskatoon in 2023. Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press
Smoky skies covered much of Saskatchewan Monday, with many communities issuing air quality statements.

Jill Hubick with Lung Saskatchewan says prevention is always the best medicine for keeping your lungs healthy.

“Making sure your windows and patio doors are all shut,” she said. “If you have a fresh air exchanger, making sure it isn’t drawing the smoky air into your home. If you have, turn on your air purifier and make sure to have the filter.”

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, there are currently 42 active wildfires burning in the province as of Monday.

While smoke isn’t good for anyone, Hubick said people with conditions like asthma or COPD, a chronic lung disease, are more likely to experience severe symptoms.

Trending Now
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Dr. Brianne Philipenko said the smoke causes flareups in her patients.

“We definitely see patients in the emergency department are being admitted to hospital as a result of forest fire smoke triggering their underlying lung condition,” she said. “Particularly over the last summer.”

She said people with lung conditions should continue their regular health maintenance and try to stay outside, limiting strenuous activity when the air quality index is high.

“The harder you’re breathing, the deeper you’re breathing, the more you’re increasing your exposure to your lungs by that forest fire smoke.”

— with files from Global News’ Trillian Reynoldson

