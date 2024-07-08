Owner arrested after he ‘directs’ dog to attack woman in Cobourg, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a dog faces multiple charges after police allege he directed the canine to attack a woman in Cobourg, Ont., early Sunday.

The Cobourg Police Service says around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a dog attacking a woman in the area of Densmore Road and Division Street.

A woman was found with several dog bite wounds. She was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police say their investigation determined that an altercation had first occurred between the woman and a man at a residence. They allege the man assaulted the woman.

Police allege the man “directed the dog to attack” the woman as she let the residence.

R0bert Thomas, 61, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 14.

Police say the dog was seized pursuant to Ontario’s Dog Owners’ Liability Act.