Toronto residents fearful and fed up after dogs attacked by coyotes

Daniel Noble and his dog were out for what was supposed to be a relaxing Sunday stroll through a Toronto park. Instead, he says that feeling of tranquility vanished when he and his pup were attacked by a pack of coyotes.

It happened at Princess Margaret Park, near Kipling Avenue and Rathburn Road, around 10:30 a.m.

Noble says he and his dog were chased through a wooded area of the park by as many as eight coyotes.

“Fifteen feet from the exit, suddenly another six or so coyotes come out, grab onto my dog and start attacking him, trying to drag him into the woods,” he recounted. “Literally, I thought I was watching my dog get murdered right in front of my eyes.”

Noble’s neighbours heard his desperate cries for help and rushed to his aid. Many residents say the current situation is out of control and warrants a serious response from the City of Toronto.

A city spokesperson responded Wednesday saying in part, “The City of Toronto is aware of recent coyote attacks on dogs in Princess Margaret Park and is investigating.” It adds that signs are being installed on site, although most apparent were handwritten ones crafted by residents.

Caution tape has also been placed at some forestry entry points, and dog owners have been reminded to keep their pets leashed. The statement goes on to read that staff will continue to address the issue through “education and community support.”

That’s little consolation to Noble and his neighbours, who say the pack is attacking 80-pound canines without fear or reservation, adding that a daycare is located in close proximity to the park.

As for Henry, Noble says his dog was on a leash and they weren’t carrying any food with them at the time.

While investigating this story, a Global News camera captured footage of city workers going door-to-door to distribute informational handouts on coyotes, what they’re drawn to, and how to respond if you experience a close encounter.

Staff from Toronto Animal Services was also observed walking along the perimeter of the wooded area of the park, holding what appeared to be a dog-like stuffed animal.

While this type of coyote behaviour isn’t unheard of, it is rare for such large groups to come together, according to Dennis Murray, Canada research chair in Integrative Wildlife Conservation.

“If I could confirm that there was a group of animals that had attacked a dog, I would hire a trapper or a group of trappers that could remove those animals from that site,” he told Global News during an interview. “There’s very little that you can do to rehabilitate those animals once they have cued into seeing dogs as a threat, or seeing dogs as food.”

In the meantime, Daniel Noble’s dog is on the mend, as he and his neighbours continue their urgent calls for help.