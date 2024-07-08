Kawartha Lakes OPP make 3 impaired driving arrests in 3-hour span

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes made three impaired driving arrests in a span of three hours with two incidents involving crashes on Friday evening.

The first incident, around 7:30 p.m., involved a collision at Highway 7 and Dew Drop Inn Road in Lindsay. Police say two people in a car were transported to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man from Minden, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). His vehicle was also impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. He will appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

Three impaired drivers were removed from the highway in the City of Kawartha Lakes Friday night. C platoon was kept busy dealing with the arrest and charges of these three individuals. Find a sober ride home or stay over. #CKLOPP ^jk pic.twitter.com/AfC9W3UGCw — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 6, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

An hour later, OPP responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver travelling along County Road 121 near the village of Kinmount. The vehicle was located and the driver was determined to be impaired.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 39-year-old man from Bowmanville, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving while under suspension. He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.

Then around 9:30 p.m., OPP and emergency crews responded to a crash of a minivan on Highway 7 near Mount Horeb Road, just west of Omemee.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Omemee, was charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs, and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.