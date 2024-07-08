Kawartha Lakes OPP make 3 impaired driving arrests in 3-hour span

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes made three impaired driving arrests in a span of three hours with two incidents involving crashes on Friday evening.
The first incident, around 7:30 p.m., involved a collision at Highway 7 and Dew Drop Inn Road in Lindsay. Police say two people in a car were transported to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man from Minden, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). His vehicle was also impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. He will appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.
An hour later, OPP responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver travelling along County Road 121 near the village of Kinmount. The vehicle was located and the driver was determined to be impaired.
A 39-year-old man from Bowmanville, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving while under suspension. He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Lindsay.
Then around 9:30 p.m., OPP and emergency crews responded to a crash of a minivan on Highway 7 near Mount Horeb Road, just west of Omemee.
The driver, a 72-year-old man from Omemee, was charged with two counts of operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs, and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.
