Man shot, killed inside of Toronto apartment building

Toronto Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed inside a downtown apartment building.
Police said the shooting happened around midnight on Monday at an apartment building on Jameson near King Street West.
Investigators said they received calls for reports of gunshots heard inside where officers found a man inside of a unit who had been shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There is no word on suspects.
