Man shot, killed inside of Toronto apartment building

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed inside a downtown apartment building.

Police said the shooting happened around midnight on Monday at an apartment building on Jameson near King Street West.

Investigators said they received calls for reports of gunshots heard inside where officers found a man inside of a unit who had been shot.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no word on suspects.

HOMICIDE:

Jameson Av + King St West

12am

– Police responded to reports of gunshots heard inside an apartment building

– Officers located a male inside an apt unit who had been shot

– He was pronounced deceased at the scene@TPSHomicide is investigating#GO1485781

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2024