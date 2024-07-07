Peterborough man charged with 2 counts of attempted murder in intimate partner violence case

A man faces multiple attempted murder charges following what police say was an incident of intimate partner violence in downtown Peterborough, Ont., late Saturday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., emergency crews initially responded to a report of a shooting at the Brock Towers apartment building on Brock Street.
A window pane on a balcony of an apartment building was damaged and police were seen looking at the unit and around the area.
Paramedics were also on scene, but left without appearing to take anyone.
On Sunday, the Peterborough Police Service reported that officers were investigating an incident of intimate partner violence. Police did not state if any shooting had occurred.
A 28-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.
No other details were provided.
“There is no threat to public safety as a result of this incident,” police said. “We would like the community for their understanding while police conducted their investigation.”
The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the victim, police said.
The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sunday.
