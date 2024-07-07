‘Heat event’ set to begin, prompting warning for Toronto, Hamilton areas

Send this page to someone via email

Much of Ontario’s Golden Horseshoe is under a heat warning with hot weather set to move into the region Monday.

Environment Canada said a “heat event” will persist into Tuesday, with daytime highs expected to be near 31 C.

Humidex values of 35 to 38 are expected.

“There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 C or above,” the warning read.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Tuesday night.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 22 C on Wednesday and 25 C Thursday with a chance of showers both days. A mix of sun and cloud is then expected for Friday and Saturday, with highs of 28 C and 30 C, respectively.

